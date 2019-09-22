Charmaine Radellant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charmaine Radellant
Overview
Charmaine Radellant is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4045 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 307-9505
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charmaine Radellant?
Dr. Radellant is an incredibly talented and helpful therapist. She is the best therapist I have ever had and I have had about five other very good therapists in my adult life. My life has changed dramatically for the better in a very short period of time owing, I think, to her extremely high intelligence, focus on the patient, and the wide variety of tools and resources she draws on and provides the patient access to. I recommend her highly to anyone going through a challenging life moment.
About Charmaine Radellant
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1619194347
Frequently Asked Questions
Charmaine Radellant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Charmaine Radellant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charmaine Radellant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charmaine Radellant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charmaine Radellant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.