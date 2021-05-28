See All Nurse Practitioners in Cinnaminson, NJ
Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN

Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Cinnaminson, NJ. 

Charmane Dixon-Murriell works at Virtua Primary Care in Cinnaminson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Charmane Dixon-Murriell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Primary Care - Cinnaminson at Route 130
    1104 Route 130 N Ste K, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 786-8010
    May 28, 2021
    Dr Dixon and staff are excellent. They treat me with respect and care.
    — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN
    About Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1437163714
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charmane Dixon-Murriell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Charmane Dixon-Murriell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charmane Dixon-Murriell works at Virtua Primary Care in Cinnaminson, NJ. View the full address on Charmane Dixon-Murriell’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Charmane Dixon-Murriell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charmane Dixon-Murriell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charmane Dixon-Murriell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charmane Dixon-Murriell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.