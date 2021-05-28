Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charmane Dixon-Murriell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN
Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Cinnaminson, NJ.
Charmane Dixon-Murriell works at
Charmane Dixon-Murriell's Office Locations
Virtua Primary Care - Cinnaminson at Route 1301104 Route 130 N Ste K, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 Directions (856) 786-8010
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dixon and staff are excellent. They treat me with respect and care.
About Charmane Dixon-Murriell, RN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Willingboro Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Charmane Dixon-Murriell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charmane Dixon-Murriell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Charmane Dixon-Murriell using Healthline FindCare.
Charmane Dixon-Murriell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Charmane Dixon-Murriell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charmane Dixon-Murriell.
