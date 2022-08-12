Charnita Neely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Charnita Neely, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Charnita Neely, NP
Charnita Neely, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX.
Charnita Neely works at
Charnita Neely's Office Locations
Methodist Charlton Medical Group3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-1796
Walters Medical PA7979 W Virginia Dr, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 780-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Charnita Neely?
Dr. Neely is incredible! From her excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind and ability to connect. She takes time with her patient to help them with their health issues. You know where you stand immediately and what the next steps look like. When leaving her office, I walk away very impressed with the overall experience. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Neely to anyone. T. Hunt
About Charnita Neely, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508243841
Frequently Asked Questions
Charnita Neely accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Charnita Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Charnita Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charnita Neely.
