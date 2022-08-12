See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Charnita Neely, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Charnita Neely, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Charnita Neely, NP

Charnita Neely, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Charnita Neely works at Methodist Charlton Medical Group in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jalandria Gurley, FNP
Jalandria Gurley, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Charnita Neely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Charlton Medical Group
    3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 780-1796
  2. 2
    Walters Medical PA
    7979 W Virginia Dr, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 780-8400
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Charnita Neely?

    Aug 12, 2022
    Dr. Neely is incredible! From her excellent treatment, curiosity, investigative mind and ability to connect. She takes time with her patient to help them with their health issues. You know where you stand immediately and what the next steps look like. When leaving her office, I walk away very impressed with the overall experience. I HIGHLY recommend Dr. Neely to anyone. T. Hunt
    T. Hunt — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Charnita Neely, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Charnita Neely, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Charnita Neely to family and friends

    Charnita Neely's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Charnita Neely

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Charnita Neely, NP.

    About Charnita Neely, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508243841
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Charnita Neely has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Charnita Neely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Charnita Neely works at Methodist Charlton Medical Group in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Charnita Neely’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Charnita Neely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Charnita Neely.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Charnita Neely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Charnita Neely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Charnita Neely, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.