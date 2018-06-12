Charryse Johnson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Charryse Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Charryse Johnson, LPC
Charryse Johnson, LPC is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC.
Charryse Johnson works at
Jade Integrative Counseling and Wellness5970 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 701-4192Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Behavioral Health Alliance (CBHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
Charryse is AMAZING - caring, thoughtful and insightful but also focused on directing one to actionable steps to work through issues. She is easy to talk to and kind but also not afraid to point out when I am in my own way. I appreciate Charryse's direct approach that is also done in a caring, considerate and respectful way. I am so grateful for her help and insight and highly recommend her.
- Counseling
- English
- The Renfrew Center
- Lee University
