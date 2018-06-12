See All Counselors in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Charryse Johnson, LPC is a Counselor in Charlotte, NC. 

Charryse Johnson works at Jade Integrative Counseling and Wellness, PLLC in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jade Integrative Counseling and Wellness
    5970 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 701-4192
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Behavioral Health Alliance (CBHA)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2018
    Charryse is AMAZING - caring, thoughtful and insightful but also focused on directing one to actionable steps to work through issues. She is easy to talk to and kind but also not afraid to point out when I am in my own way. I appreciate Charryse's direct approach that is also done in a caring, considerate and respectful way. I am so grateful for her help and insight and highly recommend her.
    Lisa in Charlotte, NC — Jun 12, 2018
    About Charryse Johnson, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740658376
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Renfrew Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Lee University
    Undergraduate School

