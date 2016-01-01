Chase McEwen, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chase McEwen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chase McEwen, LCSW
Overview
Chase McEwen, LCSW is a Counselor in Brooksville, FL.
Chase McEwen works at
Locations
-
1
Chase McEwen Counseling1188 S Broad St # 400, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 686-0606
- 2 10487 Heley St, Spring Hill, FL 34608 Directions (352) 686-0606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chase McEwen?
About Chase McEwen, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1891845269
Education & Certifications
- Usf Sociology
Frequently Asked Questions
Chase McEwen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chase McEwen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chase McEwen works at
5 patients have reviewed Chase McEwen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chase McEwen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chase McEwen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chase McEwen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.