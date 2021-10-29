Chase Michaels accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chase Michaels, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chase Michaels, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greensboro, NC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6161 Lake Brandt Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 643-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chase Michaels?
Our son has seen Chase Michaels for the last five years. He has a great rapport with our son and does a great job educating us as parents. He is a man of integrity we have grown to respect.
About Chase Michaels, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265661391
Frequently Asked Questions
Chase Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Chase Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chase Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chase Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chase Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.