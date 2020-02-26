Chasen Uptain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Chasen Uptain, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chasen Uptain, CRNP
Chasen Uptain, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL.
Chasen Uptain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Chasen Uptain's Office Locations
-
1
SportsMED Orthopaedic Surgery and Spine Center4715 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 881-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chasen Uptain?
Great overall care for the patient!
About Chasen Uptain, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942747704
Frequently Asked Questions
Chasen Uptain accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chasen Uptain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chasen Uptain works at
11 patients have reviewed Chasen Uptain. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chasen Uptain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chasen Uptain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chasen Uptain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.