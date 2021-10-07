Chasidy Marquis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Chasidy Marquis, FNP
Overview of Chasidy Marquis, FNP
Chasidy Marquis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Chasidy Marquis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Chasidy Marquis' Office Locations
-
1
Lubbock Cardiology Clinic3601 21st St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 761-7193
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chasidy Marquis?
Chasidy is a great listener and is understanding of my history. I wish everyone had a knowledgeable medical provider like her.
About Chasidy Marquis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689096166
Frequently Asked Questions
Chasidy Marquis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chasidy Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chasidy Marquis works at
4 patients have reviewed Chasidy Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chasidy Marquis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chasidy Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chasidy Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.