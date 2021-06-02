Chassitie Gomez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chassitie Gomez, APRN
Overview of Chassitie Gomez, APRN
Chassitie Gomez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Jacksonville, FL.
Chassitie Gomez's Office Locations
Family Medical Centers
14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258
(904) 260-4111
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
I met Chassitie Gomez for the first time after I was hospitalized. Chassitie is a wonderful provider. She listens, checks for understanding, she’s personable, direct, honest, very well versed in her field, and she’s very well versed in mental & behavioral health issues, as well. I’m not a fan of going to a doctor’s office only to wait hours to be seen and have the provider rush through the appointment. Chassitie saw me within a few minutes of my appointment and she took the time to understand my concerns and provide proper health care advice. I’m encouraged to see my provider regularly now that I have Chassitie Gomez to manage my care.
About Chassitie Gomez, APRN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1720574726
