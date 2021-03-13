See All Clinical Psychologists in Long Island City, NY
Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Long Island City, NY. 

Dr. Fiani works at The Floating Hospital in Long Island City, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
Dr. Ali Khadivi, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
Dr. Yasmine Saad, PHD
4.8 (86)
View Profile
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
Dr. Jana Scrivani, PSY.D
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    The Floating Hospital
    4143 CRESCENT ST, Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 784-2240
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fiani?

Mar 13, 2021
She makes the effort to understand you without judging you, making for a safe therapeutic space.
— Mar 13, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fiani to family and friends

Dr. Fiani's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fiani

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD.

About Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346894359
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fiani works at The Floating Hospital in Long Island City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fiani’s profile.

Dr. Fiani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Chassitty Fiani, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.