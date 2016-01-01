See All Clinical Psychologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Chauncey Parker, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chauncey Parker, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle.

Dr. Parker works at 200 S Virginia in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    200 S Virginia
    200 S Virginia St Fl 8, Reno, NV 89501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 595-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Prominence Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Chauncey Parker, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 1053536300
    Education & Certifications

    • Va Sierra Nevada Healthcare System
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    • University of Nevada, Reno
