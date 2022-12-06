See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Chelsa Stubbs, FNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Chelsa Stubbs, FNP

Chelsa Stubbs, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Chelsa Stubbs works at Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chelsa Stubbs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington
    1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1722

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 06, 2022
I met her today for the first time. She made me feel very comfortable.
Awesome Mrs. Stubbs — Dec 06, 2022
Photo: Chelsa Stubbs, FNP
About Chelsa Stubbs, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1891456737
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

