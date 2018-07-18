Chelsae Elliott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsae Elliott
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chelsae Elliott
Chelsae Elliott is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Chelsae Elliott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Chelsae Elliott's Office Locations
-
1
WHASN Meadows9120 W Post Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 870-2229Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsae Elliott?
Very attentive. She explained everything well and took great care of me.
About Chelsae Elliott
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518491141
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsae Elliott accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsae Elliott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsae Elliott works at
Chelsae Elliott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsae Elliott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsae Elliott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsae Elliott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.