Chelsea Harper, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea Harper, LMFT
Overview
Chelsea Harper, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University, Minneapolis, Mn and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Chelsea Harper works at
Locations
-
1
Tyler Counseling & Assessment Center1121 E Southeast Loop 323 Ste 204, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 581-0933Monday8:15am - 6:15pmTuesday8:15am - 4:45pmWednesday8:15am - 6:15pmThursday8:15am - 6:15pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Harper?
I love Chelsea so much.
About Chelsea Harper, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1710423439
Education & Certifications
- Secure Base Counseling Center, Northfield, Mn
- Capella University, Minneapolis, Mn
- Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Harper accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Harper works at
3 patients have reviewed Chelsea Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.