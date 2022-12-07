Chelsea Lettieri, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Lettieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea Lettieri, PA-C
Overview
Chelsea Lettieri, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Flourtown, PA.
Chelsea Lettieri works at
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Institute of Dermatology - Flourtown1107 Bethlehem Pike Ste 210, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions (215) 602-7726Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Lettieri?
I went in for an annual skin check. I always feel Chelsea does a great job and I feel better knowing I have no skin cancer. Highly recommend a visit with Chelsea!
About Chelsea Lettieri, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1942716386
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Lettieri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsea Lettieri accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chelsea Lettieri using Healthline FindCare.
Chelsea Lettieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Lettieri works at
28 patients have reviewed Chelsea Lettieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Lettieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Lettieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Lettieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.