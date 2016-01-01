Chelsea McGovern, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea McGovern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chelsea McGovern, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Chelsea McGovern, APN
Chelsea McGovern, APN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from Duke University School of Nursing.
Chelsea McGovern works at
Chelsea McGovern's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health South Providence712 Broad St, Providence, RI 02907 Directions (401) 561-2564
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Chelsea McGovern, APN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1851848154
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School of Nursing
