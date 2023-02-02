See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Chelsea Oakes, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Chelsea Oakes, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Chelsea Oakes, APRN

Chelsea Oakes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Chelsea Oakes works at Mountain View Family Practice in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Carmel Hensley, APRN
Carmel Hensley, APRN
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Kay Greer, APRN
Kay Greer, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Kyra Gambrel, APRN
Kyra Gambrel, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London.

Chelsea Oakes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shiloh Counseling Pllc
    272 London Mountain View Dr, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 877-2850
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chelsea Oakes?

    Feb 02, 2023
    I always have a wonderful experience when I come to my appointments. I feel heard and taken seriously. My questions and concerns are always answered with respect, and I know they have MY best interests at heart when recommending me a new plan of action.
    — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chelsea Oakes, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Chelsea Oakes, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chelsea Oakes to family and friends

    Chelsea Oakes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chelsea Oakes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chelsea Oakes, APRN.

    About Chelsea Oakes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629561998
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelsea Oakes, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chelsea Oakes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Chelsea Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelsea Oakes works at Mountain View Family Practice in London, KY. View the full address on Chelsea Oakes’s profile.

    Chelsea Oakes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Oakes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Chelsea Oakes, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.