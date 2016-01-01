Chelsea Phelps accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsea Phelps
Overview of Chelsea Phelps
Chelsea Phelps is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Chelsea Phelps works at
Chelsea Phelps' Office Locations
-
1
Swope Parkway Health Center3801 Blue Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64130 Directions (816) 923-5800
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chelsea Phelps?
About Chelsea Phelps
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144603119
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsea Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chelsea Phelps works at
Chelsea Phelps has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.