Chelsea Ress, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Salem, VA
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Chelsea Ress, PA-C

Chelsea Ress, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Chelsea Ress works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chelsea Ress' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd
    101 Knotbreak Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 215-2389
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Chelsea Ress, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881017580
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences|Jefferson College of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chelsea Ress, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsea Ress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chelsea Ress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chelsea Ress works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. View the full address on Chelsea Ress’s profile.

    Chelsea Ress has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsea Ress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsea Ress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsea Ress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

