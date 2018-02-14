Chelsey Philpot has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Chelsey Philpot, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chelsey Philpot, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in London, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2135 Highway 30 Byp Ste 2, London, KY 40741 Directions (606) 878-1181
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile to help her patients.
About Chelsey Philpot, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629341334
Frequently Asked Questions
Chelsey Philpot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Chelsey Philpot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Chelsey Philpot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsey Philpot.
