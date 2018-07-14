See All Counselors in Austintown, OH
Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S

Counseling
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S is a Counselor in Austintown, OH. 

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun works at Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Austintown, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Behavioral Health Associates
    5437 Mahoning Ave Ste 22, Austintown, OH 44515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 953-1390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 14, 2018
Chelsey helped me with anxiety and grief and has gotten me through some big panic attacks. I felt comfortable in our sessions, she really seems to care about me and what I have to say. I have recommended her to everyone that has been looking for a counselor!
Austintown, OH — Jul 14, 2018
About Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184077943
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, LPCC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun works at Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Austintown, OH. View the full address on Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chelsey Zoldan-Calhoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

