Cheneen Sykes

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.6 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Cheneen Sykes

Cheneen Sykes is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Cheneen Sykes works at Horizon Human Services in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cheneen Sykes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Human Services
    3020 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 854-4444

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Oct 30, 2022
I have been seeing her for two years and it’s been great. She has helped me in many ways, and I’m grateful.
— Oct 30, 2022
About Cheneen Sykes

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821452327
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Cheneen Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Cheneen Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Cheneen Sykes works at Horizon Human Services in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Cheneen Sykes’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Cheneen Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheneen Sykes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheneen Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheneen Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

