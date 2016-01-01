Chentel Dangerud, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chentel Dangerud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Chentel Dangerud, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Chentel Dangerud, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Ada, MN.
Chentel Dangerud works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Ada Clinic201 9th St W, Ada, MN 56510 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Chentel Dangerud?
About Chentel Dangerud, PA-C
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1942495627
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Ada
Frequently Asked Questions
Chentel Dangerud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Chentel Dangerud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Chentel Dangerud using Healthline FindCare.
Chentel Dangerud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Chentel Dangerud works at
Chentel Dangerud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Chentel Dangerud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chentel Dangerud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chentel Dangerud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.