Cheri Miller, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cheri Miller, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Bloomington, IL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    303 N Hershey Rd Ste D1, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 268-3529
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 08, 2021
    Cheri got me through so much hardship in my life, I owe so much to her. Incredibly easy to work with and genuinely cares about her clients. Wholeheartedly recommend.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    About Cheri Miller, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1033132790
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheri Miller, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheri Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheri Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Cheri Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheri Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheri Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheri Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

