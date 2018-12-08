Dr. Cherie Johnson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cherie Johnson, DC
Dr. Cherie Johnson, DC is a Chiropractor in Birmingham, AL. They completed their residency with Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
Chiropractic Acupuncture Health Center2800 Greystone Commercial Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 408-5600
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- VIVA Health
Dr. Johnson listens to the patient. I wouldn't have the quality of life I experience without her ability to care for my body.
- Chiropractic
- English
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Kansas City
- Samford University
Dr. Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
