Cheriee McDonald has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cheriee McDonald, MPH
Overview
Cheriee McDonald, MPH is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 Essen Medical Associates, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 618-0401
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cheriee has the best talent in the field of Medicine, sharp, attentive, concise, and has Earned the Trust of hundreds of patients who sought Cheriee's guidance. my personal medical experience lasted 2 years, In which Cheriee's medical guidance pulled me through 10 years of health issues. Cheriee is a fine individual with the experience to help people of all walks of life. Karl M. Powers
About Cheriee McDonald, MPH
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheriee McDonald accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Cheriee McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheriee McDonald.
