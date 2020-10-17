See All Family Doctors in Summerville, SC
Cherika Gadson

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cherika Gadson is a Family Medicine Specialist in Summerville, SC. 

Cherika Gadson works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview in Summerville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Springview
    87 Springview Ln, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2020
    This is our family PCM, and words alone cannot come close to describing how well knowledge, with a professional cando reliable atmosphere given to the patients that are fortunate to have Gadson as their PCM. Gadson, gets things done and we thank you!
    Covington family — Oct 17, 2020
    About Cherika Gadson

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1881077253
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

