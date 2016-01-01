See All Nurse Practitioners in Williston, ND
Cherise Norby, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cherise Norby, FNP

Cherise Norby, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND. 

Cherise Norby works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cherise Norby's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center Primary Care
    1213 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Cherise Norby, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1669750469
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cherise Norby, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cherise Norby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cherise Norby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Cherise Norby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cherise Norby works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Cherise Norby’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Cherise Norby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cherise Norby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cherise Norby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cherise Norby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

