Cheron Zekavat, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Cheron Zekavat, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Hollywood, CA. 

Cheron Zekavat works at Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist in West Hollywood, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Affordable Los Angeles Psychiatrist
    8265 W Sunset Blvd Ste 204, West Hollywood, CA 90046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 375-0950
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 16, 2021
    I have been seeing Cheron for almost five years now. My life has without a doubt improved dramatically since I began working with her. She is immensely intuitive and versed in a variety of evidence based practices and interventions and skillfully applies them in a way that supports my specific needs. She has an impeccable memory, which shows how much she cares that she is able to remember details about a life event that I shared years ago. She has a keen ability to reframe problematic thought patters and prompt me to think about things in a brand new adaptive way. Cheron’s intellect is matched by her compassion and her demeanor is reflective of her nurturing instinct. She is a healer if I’ve ever seen one. Anyone who has the fortune of encountering Cheron as their therapist will be better off having done so.
    About Cheron Zekavat, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497888135
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

