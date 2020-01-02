See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Garden City, NY
Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD

Optometry
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD

Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD is an Optometrist in Garden City, NY. They completed their residency with St Albans Hosp

Dr. Berger Israeloff works at The Neuro Visual Center of New York in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berger Israeloff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuro Visual Center of New York
    300 Garden City Plz Ste 404, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 224-4888

Binocular Vision Disorder
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma)
Concussion
Binocular Vision Disorder
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma)
Concussion

Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Dizziness (After Head Trauma) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cheryl Berger Israeloff, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649420472
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Albans Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
