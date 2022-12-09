See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Los Gatos, CA
Cheryl Allemand, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Cheryl Allemand, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Gatos, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    800 Pollard Rd Ste B207, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 379-3370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    In a word, Cheryl is phenomenal. She is a seriously incredible therapist - one that really makes you feel heard, and completely understood. I really believe she is unique in her approach to therapy, in that she offers no-nonsense practical advice for whatever life so happens to be throwing your way. This, to me, is invaluable. There's zero fluff, and you just come away feeling like you've really been helped. She is also kind, extremely emphatic, and the perfect person you need in your corner when things get tough. I can't recommend her highly enough, and I'm so grateful to have met her. I've had a variety of different types of issues, and Cheryl has been able to help with each and every one. She's not fazed at all by any problem, and truly has the ability to tackle any concern.
    Emily D. — Dec 09, 2022
    About Cheryl Allemand, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750324380
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Allemand, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Allemand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Allemand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Cheryl Allemand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Allemand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Allemand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Allemand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

