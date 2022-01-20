See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Cheryl Baldwin, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Cheryl Baldwin, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (147)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cheryl Baldwin, APRN

Cheryl Baldwin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Cheryl Baldwin works at Carondelet Medical Group - Foothills in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Cheryl Baldwin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carondelet Medical Group-Foothills
    5605 E River Rd Ste 219, Tucson, AZ 85750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 314-4275
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (147)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Cheryl Baldwin?

    Jan 20, 2022
    She is wonderful ! She is focused on the member’ s symptoms and concerns and always has a plan of action ! She is a huge loss to your practice ! ??
    Donna Lerma — Jan 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Cheryl Baldwin, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Cheryl Baldwin, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Cheryl Baldwin to family and friends

    Cheryl Baldwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Cheryl Baldwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Cheryl Baldwin, APRN.

    About Cheryl Baldwin, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558561241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Baldwin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Baldwin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Baldwin works at Carondelet Medical Group - Foothills in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Cheryl Baldwin’s profile.

    147 patients have reviewed Cheryl Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Baldwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Cheryl Baldwin, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.