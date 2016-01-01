See All Nurse Practitioners in San Diego, CA
Cheryl Clements, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Cheryl Clements, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Diego (UCSD) and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.

Cheryl Clements works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main
    2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 499-2702
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contraceptive Counseling
Preconception Counseling
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Contraceptive Counseling
Preconception Counseling
Prenatal Care and Counseling

Treatment frequency



Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Cheryl Clements, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356504203
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of California San Diego (UCSD)
    Undergraduate School
    • San Diego State Univerisity
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cheryl Clements, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Cheryl Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Cheryl Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cheryl Clements works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Cheryl Clements’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Cheryl Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Clements.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

