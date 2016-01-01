Cheryl Clements, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Clements, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Clements, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Diego (UCSD) and is affiliated with Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns.
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - San Diego Main2929 Health Center Dr, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 499-2702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cheryl Clements, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356504203
Education & Certifications
- University of California San Diego (UCSD)
- San Diego State Univerisity
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Clements has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Clements accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Cheryl Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Clements.
