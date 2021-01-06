See All Clinical Psychologists in Albany, NY
Clinical Psychology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Frye works at Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services Pllc in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services Pllc
    490 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 458-2314

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1346606167
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Harvard Affil Progs
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frye works at Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services Pllc in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Frye’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

