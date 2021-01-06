Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.
Dr. Frye works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Neuropsychological Services Pllc490 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 458-2314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frye?
Dr. Frye understands Traumatic Brian Injury and how it impacts daily life .. she offers both mental and cognitive therapy.. would highly recommend her
About Dr. Cheryl Frye, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1346606167
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Harvard Affil Progs
- Tufts University
- Wheaton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frye accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frye works at
Dr. Frye speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Frye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.