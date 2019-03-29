Cheryl Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Gordon, FNP-C
Overview of Cheryl Gordon, FNP-C
Cheryl Gordon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Cheryl Gordon's Office Locations
- 1 2606 Hospital Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 902-6200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Gordon?
Cheryl has been my doctor for 6 yrs and I wouldn't want anyone else. She listen's to me and helps me learn about my conditions. I am grateful for having her in my corner.
About Cheryl Gordon, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912253279
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Gordon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cheryl Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.