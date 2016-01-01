Cheryl Haynes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl Haynes, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cheryl Haynes, NP
Cheryl Haynes, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Warwick, RI.
Cheryl Haynes works at
Cheryl Haynes' Office Locations
Primary Care Partners2756 Post Rd Ste 103, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 384-6007
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Cheryl Haynes, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Cheryl Haynes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Haynes.
