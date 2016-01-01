Cheryl Henry-Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Henry-Smith, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Cheryl Henry-Smith, APRN
Cheryl Henry-Smith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Henry-Smith's Office Locations
- 1 105 Independence Blvd Ste 1, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 534-4093
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Cheryl Henry-Smith, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Henry-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Henry-Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Henry-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Henry-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Henry-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.