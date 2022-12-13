Cheryl Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Johnson, MFT
Overview
Cheryl Johnson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tarzana, CA.
Locations
- 1 18663 Ventura Blvd Ste 225, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 343-8383
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing her for nearly a year now and I find her to be straight forward, compassionate, honest and keeps me on track. Sometimes I begin to doubt my path or reasoning and she reminds me of my strength. Wise woman.
About Cheryl Johnson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
