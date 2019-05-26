See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Cheryl Kempinsky, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Kempinsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University.

Dr. Kempinsky works at DBT Associates of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DBT Associates of Southern California
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-3310
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 26, 2019
    Very compassionate and understanding.
    — May 26, 2019
    About Dr. Cheryl Kempinsky, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578651576
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology, Alliant International University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Kempinsky, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kempinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kempinsky works at DBT Associates of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kempinsky’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kempinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kempinsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kempinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kempinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

