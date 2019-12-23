Dr. Knowles accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheryl Knowles, PHD
Overview
Dr. Cheryl Knowles, PHD is a Psychologist in Pensacola, FL.
Dr. Knowles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Creekside Psychiatric Center5190 Bayou Blvd Ste 6, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 476-0977
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knowles?
Helped my son was a last resort Will always be indebted
About Dr. Cheryl Knowles, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1366580268
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knowles works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.