Cheryl Macdonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Macdonald, PSY
Overview
Cheryl Macdonald, PSY is a Psychologist in Encinitas, CA.
Cheryl Macdonald works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Centers San Diego328 Encinitas Blvd Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 730-4540
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Macdonald?
About Cheryl Macdonald, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1144335969
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Macdonald works at
7 patients have reviewed Cheryl Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.