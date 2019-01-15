Cheryl Maddern, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cheryl Maddern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cheryl Maddern, MFT
Overview
Cheryl Maddern, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Torrance, CA.
Cheryl Maddern works at
Locations
-
1
Cheryl Maddern, MFT24050 Madison St Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 283-6375
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Cheryl Maddern?
Cheryl has been a major asset with helping me to develop healthy boundaries in my personal relationships and work environment. When I didn't have the understanding or strength of how to address situations, she gave me the tools, was understanding yet firm and guided me through the challenges. The person I was almost a decade ago has been replaced by a much wiser and extremely happier version of myself. Thanks Cheryl!
About Cheryl Maddern, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1952457186
Education & Certifications
- Family Services Of Long Beach, Ca
- California State University Of Dominguez Hills
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Maddern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Maddern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Cheryl Maddern works at
21 patients have reviewed Cheryl Maddern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Maddern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl Maddern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl Maddern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.