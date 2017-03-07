See All Psychologists in Franklin, TN
Dr. Cheryl Smith, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Cheryl Smith, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Smith works at Karen Brown Counseling in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Karen Brown Counseling
    109 Holiday Ct Ste A2, Franklin, TN 37067

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 07, 2017
    Cheryl is very personable. She is easy to contact by text and responds promptly. She seems to understand her job very well and GETS that it is important to pay attention to patients when they are complaining of life threatening feelings. I saw 4 psychologists for 1 or 2 sessions before I settled on Dr. Smith. She has good boundaries. She has good suggestions for just about any little psych symptom I might bring up. She is clearly well read as well as well educated.
    About Dr. Cheryl Smith, PHD

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497176093
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheryl Smith, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Karen Brown Counseling in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

