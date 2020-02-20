Dr. Van Horn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheryl Van Horn, OD
Overview of Dr. Cheryl Van Horn, OD
Dr. Cheryl Van Horn, OD is an Optometrist in Fairmont, WV.
Dr. Van Horn's Office Locations
Laughlin and Wade Optometrists405 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 366-2020
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, fabulous doctor. Dr. Van Horn, truly cares about her patients. She is the best!!!!!
About Dr. Cheryl Van Horn, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1649355520
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Horn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Horn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Horn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.