Cheryl White-Davis, PA
Overview
Cheryl White-Davis, PA is a Physician Assistant in Williamsville, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1102
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Obviously knows her work. Discusses findings during the exam and tells you about treatments. Very efficient but takes time to listen to questions and concerns. Pleasant, professional demeanor. Good experience.
About Cheryl White-Davis, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922016138
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl White-Davis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheryl White-Davis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl White-Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
89 patients have reviewed Cheryl White-Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl White-Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheryl White-Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheryl White-Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.