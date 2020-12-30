Cheryl Young accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Young
Offers telehealth
Overview
Cheryl Young is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Grand Junction, CO.
Cheryl Young works at
Locations
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 242-5707Monday3:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 10:00pmThursday3:00pm - 10:00pmFriday3:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient at a very difficult time. Everything which has happened since then is a direct result of the help I received.
About Cheryl Young
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1114019189
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheryl Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Cheryl Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheryl Young.
