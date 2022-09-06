Cheryl Zatkin-Steres accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheryl Zatkin-Steres, MFT
Overview
Cheryl Zatkin-Steres, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA.
Locations
- 1 4320 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95129 Directions (408) 248-3717
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Since starting 5th grade, our son started having anxiety and panic attacks. We were very concerned as he is usually a happy go lucky child. We were impressed by Cheryl's background as an educator and her years of experience with children, stepparents, and families. Cheryl worked directly with us (the parents) and gave us a lot of great advice. She pointed out things that gave us another perspective, and everything she said made so much sense. We implemented Cheryl's advice and in just a few sessions, our son's anxiety slowly disappeared. He is thriving and back to his happy regular self. He told us he no longer feels anxious and things that used to bother him no longer do. Cheryl is very wise and has so much insight, we highly recommend her!
About Cheryl Zatkin-Steres, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
