Overview
Cheslee Bloyd, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY.
Locations
Bluegrass Orthopaedics Sports Medicine and Physical Enhancement Center3401 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From start of my treatment to almost the end, I have been impressed with high quality care. Dr Donegan and Cheslee project knowledge to the highest degree And we’re extremely patient in explaining possible options for healing. Great team!!
About Cheslee Bloyd, PA-C
Frequently Asked Questions
Cheslee Bloyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Cheslee Bloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Cheslee Bloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Cheslee Bloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cheslee Bloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cheslee Bloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cheslee Bloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.