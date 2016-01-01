See All Family Doctors in Delran, NJ
Chetna Tailor, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Chetna Tailor, APN

Family Medicine
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview

Chetna Tailor, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Delran, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Chetna Tailor works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health
    8008 Route 130 Ste 120, Delran, NJ 08075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (20)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Chetna Tailor?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Chetna Tailor, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Chetna Tailor, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Chetna Tailor to family and friends

    Chetna Tailor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Chetna Tailor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Chetna Tailor, APN.

    About Chetna Tailor, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1093257008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chetna Tailor, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Chetna Tailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Chetna Tailor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Chetna Tailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chetna Tailor works at Jefferson Health in Delran, NJ. View the full address on Chetna Tailor’s profile.

    97 patients have reviewed Chetna Tailor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chetna Tailor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chetna Tailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chetna Tailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.