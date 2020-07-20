See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Chevon Pegues, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Chevon Pegues, APRN

Chevon Pegues, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Chevon Pegues works at South Street Family Medical Ctr in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Chevon Pegues' Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Street Family Medical Ctr
    901 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 254-1786
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Chevon Pegues, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760850382
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Chevon Pegues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Chevon Pegues works at South Street Family Medical Ctr in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Chevon Pegues’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Chevon Pegues. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Chevon Pegues.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Chevon Pegues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Chevon Pegues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

